Published 10:31 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Shirley Ross

Shirley L. Ross, 88, of South Point, died Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at Community Hospice in Ashland, Kentucky.

Burial will be held at Jeffers Cemetery in Oneida, Tennessee.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with local arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.