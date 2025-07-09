Published 12:52 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Larry Willis

Larry David Willis, 78, of Bartow, Florida, formerly of Ironton, died May 31, 2025, due to an extended illness.

A celebration of life will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 19 at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Visitation and a video tribute will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 19 at the funeral home

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.