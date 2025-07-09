Published 2:41 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Garnet Jayne

Garnet P. Jayne, 90, of Kitts Hill, died Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastors Matt Dillon and Scott Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

To offer the Jayne family online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.