Published 1:38 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Walter Nance Jr.

Walter Nance Jr., 48, of Xenia, died Saturday, July 5, 2025.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there are no services scheduled.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Nance family in their time of need.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.