Published 9:49 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Mary Jane Clouse

May 27, 1944–July 4, 2025

Mary Jane Clouse, 81, of Ironton, passed away peacefully in hospice care in Michigan.

A life-long resident of Ironton until her final year, Mary Jane’s life was defined by service, compassion and deep love for family and community.

Born to Robert Dean and Imogene Bushbaum, Mary Jane grew up in Ironton where she cultivated deep roots and values that would guide her through life.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, John Oran Clouse. Their marriage was a testament to enduring devotion, Mary Jane lovingly cared for John during the nine years following his injury in 2009, offering daily strength and unwavering support.

She is survived by her daughter, Jo Leigh Dreher (Paul), of Michigan; her sister-in-law, Judy Cunningham, of California; and her stepdaughters, Heidi Clouse and Carrie McWhorter, both of Ironton.

She is also lovingly remembered by her dear companion, Larry Rase, whose steadfast presence brought comfort, laughter, and companionship in her later years.

Mary Jane graduated from Morehead State University and spent 34 years shaping young minds as a dedicated schoolteacher. Her passion for education touched countless lives, and her legacy continues through the generations she inspired.

Beyond the classroom, she was a devoted member of Central Christian Church, a tireless volunteer at the local Food Pantry, and an active participant in both the Junior Women’s Club and the Co-Op Club.

She found joy in the simple pleasures-beachcombing along the shores of North Carolina, cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes, and gathering with her “Survival Watch Party Ladies,” who filled her life with laughter and friendship.

Mary Jane will be remembered for her gentle spirit and the warmth she radiated to everyone around her. Her kindness was a comfort, her laughter a gift, and her presence a blessing.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

A funeral service will be noon Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, with Jim Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Michigan , or Community Hospice of Ashland <https://www.hom.org/donate/> or <https://chospice.org/giving-to-hospice>.