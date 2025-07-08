Published 9:40 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Lucila Ramos

Lucila Ramos, 88, of Huntington, West Virginia, formerly of Brooklyn, New York, died Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Huntington Health and Rehab, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be 10:45 a.m. Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Chris Baker officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be 10–10:45 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.