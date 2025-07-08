Published 9:14 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Larry Browning

May 4, 1941– July 6, 2025

Larry Browning, age 84, of Kitts Hill, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on July 6, 2025.

A 1959 graduate of Ironton High School, he went on to serve his country with honor in the United States Army from Oct. 1959 to Oct. 1963.

Following his military service, he married his wife, Nancy (Kiser) Browning on Nov. 3, 1962, together they spent over 62 years building a life rooted in love, faith and family.

Larry had a passion for history, working with his hands, and found joy traveling with Nancy.

He had a successful 30-year career with IBM, where he was respected for his dedication and work ethic.

Larry is lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Cassi (Jeff) Humphrey and Alesia (Brian) Baker; his six grandchildren, Dustin (Courtney) Humphrey, Meagan Kerns (Drew Quillen), Hannah (Chad) McComas, Ethan (Maddison) Baker, Seth (Makayla) Baker and Elijah Baker, all of whom brought him immense happiness and pride. He delighted in simply spending time with them, talking and laughing.

He cherished his time spent with his family, especially attending events for his 10 great-grandchildren and more moments with them playing.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Thuma and Verna (Layne) Browning; and five siblings, Elmer Browning, Jim Browning, Jack Browning, Ronnie Browning and Miriam (Susie) Gibson.

Larry was a member of Mamre Baptist Church in Kitts Hill, where he found spiritual strength and community. His faith was evident in the way he lived his life with grace, compassion and a heart for others.

He was an active servant of God and touched many lives with his gentle spirit, encouraging words and generous heart.

Though our hearts are heavy, we find peace in the promise of Revelation 21:4, “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain, for the former things are passed away.”

Larry will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him, but we rejoice in the knowledge that he is now in the presence of the Lord, healed and whole.

In accordance with his wishes, a graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday in Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.

There will be a procession leaving Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mamre Baptist Church, 2367 County Road 182, Kitts Hill Ohio 45645.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Browning family during this difficult time.

