Published 9:38 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Ken Blevins

Ken C. Blevins, 89, of South Point, died July 3, 2025, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Tom Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake.

Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with expenses.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.