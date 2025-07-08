EDITORIAL: A positive regional role model Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

On June 21, Olivia Fosson made history.

The Kitts Hill native was crowned as Miss Ohio, the first ever from Lawrence County.

It was a title she has put a lot of effort into, competing in the pageant three times and coming in as runner up last year.

And she plans to make the most of her newfound prestige by promoting a positive message.

Fosson is running on a platform of “Body Neutral,” which she says is about telling people how to “listen to their bodies” and promote healthy, sustainable for lifestyles for all.

Fosson, who is enrolled in law school in Columbus also knows the importance of home and says she knows the importance of having someone from Appalachian Ohio in the role.

She says she plans to focus a good deal of her time in this region, helping to promote it, and that was the case over the weekend, when she appeared at both South Point’s Party in the Park and the opening ceremonies of the Lawrence County Fair.

We congratulate Fosson on her win and commend her on bringing positive message.

And we wish her the best of luck in the Miss America pageant, which she will take part in later this year.