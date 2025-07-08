Dewine says tech upgrades save 10M trips to BMV Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel, and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles registrar Charles Norman announced Monday that the state has saved Ohioans more than 10 million trips to the BMV thanks to technology upgrades that allow certain transactions to take place without an in-person visit.

“We’ve put significant focus on using technology to save customers’ valuable time and cut down on congestion at BMV deputy registrar locations across the state,” DeWine said. “This milestone demonstrates the importance of these upgrades, which have made BMV services more accessible and efficient.”

Since the start of the DeWine Administration in 2019, the Ohio BMV has worked to transform the overall customer experience, and it now has one of the most expansive menus of online services of any motor vehicle agency in the country.

Email newsletter signup

“Ohio has definitely been ahead of the game in modernizing BMV services,” Tressel said. “No one enjoys waiting in long lines, and giving Ohioans the option to conduct more business online reduces wait times for those who do visit the BMV in person.”

“The BMV is always looking for convenient, innovative solutions to enhance the overall customer experience for Ohioans,” Norman said. “We are dedicated to finding opportunities that modernize and improve our processes so that we can provide more service options to better meet customers’ diverse needs.”

Since 2022, Ohioans have been able to renew their driver’s license or identification card online by visiting the Ohio BMV’s website.

So far, more than 608,000 Ohioans have renewed their licenses and identification cards online, and the Ohio BMV has recently expanded the service to eligible commercial driver’s license holders. Once approved, the customer will receive a printable interim credential, and the renewed license or identification card will arrive in the mail within 7 to 10 days. Driver’s license and identification card reprints can also be ordered online.