Coal Grove hosts Family Fun Days Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

COAL GROVE — Family Fun Day made it annual return to Paul Porter Park last week, running from Wednesday to Thursday.

Jay Sherman, with the Coal Grove Betterment Club, said the event has been taking place for at least 30 years.

He said it was started by the village’s fire department, before being handed off to the Betterment Club and the goal each year is to provide free entertainment and activities for children and families.

“We try to make it as free for the kids as we can,” he said.

There were multiple food trucks and vendors on hand, as well as face painting, games and other activities.

There was also a dunk tank set up, where children were lined up to try to sink the village’s police chief, Bill Murphy.

Several music artists were booked for both days of the event, including a return visit from Hair Supply, of Charleston, West Virginia.

“Everybody loved them last year,” Sherman said. “So we brought them back.”

Sherman said the Betterment Club is assisted for the event by village workers and numerous community groups and sponsors, who pay for things such as food and prize baskets.

He said Bob Cleary, owner of BC Tool Rental, “really stepped up this year” and donated the inflatables for children.

Sherman said another major sponsor for this year was the Ladies Auxiliary of the fire depart, which recently reformed and he said the group has had much community involvement.

“And the Betterment Club has new member, which is a blessing,” he said.

Sherman said the hope is the increased involvement will allow the event to grow in coming years.

“We’re definitely trying,” he said.