Published 3:53 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Yalanda Wilburn

Yalanda Nicole Wilburn, 44, of Kenova, West Virginia, died July 5, 2025 at St. Mary’s Medical Center Huntington.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.