State invests more than $70K to support small business Published 12:00 am Monday, July 7, 2025

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Development announced this week more than $70,000 to support a women-owned small business in Central Ohio as part of the state’s continuing effort to support entrepreneurship and bolster Ohio’s business community.

The Minority Development Financing Advisory Board approved the funding during its monthly meeting.

Primowear, LLC was approved for a $70,969 Women’s Business Enterprise loan. Founded in 2022, the Upper Arlington apparel company offers custom apparel for sports teams, spirit groups, events, and companies. The loan will be used for leasehold improvements to the company’s current office space, creating two full-time jobs.

Since January 2022, Development has invested more than $28 million to support 335 businesses through the Women’s Business Enterprise Loan Program, the Minority Direct Loan Program, the Ohio Micro-Loan Program, and the Ohio Minority Business Bonding Program. Applications for loan programs remain open.

More information about loans, eligibility, and other capital assistance programs can be found at minority.ohio.gov. Eligible business owners can start the loan application process on the Department of Development’s website.

The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov.