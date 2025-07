Published 3:52 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Samuel Bacon

Samuel Lewis Bacon, 62, of Columbus, previously of Ironton, died Saturday, June 28, 2025, at his home

There will be a memorial service noon Saturday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 409 Mulberry St., Ironton, with Pastor Melvin Freeman officiating. Burial will follow the memorial service in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m.–noon Saturday at the church.

