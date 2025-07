Published 3:50 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Mildred Perry

Mildred Louise Perry, 86, of Chesapeake, died Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Wyngate Assisted Living in Proctorville.

Funeral services were previously held by Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial was at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.