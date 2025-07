Published 3:50 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

David Malone

David Ray Malone, 68, of Ironton, died Thursday, July 3, 2025, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Valerie Malone.

A Memorial Gathering will be 3–5 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.