Published 3:54 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Cathy Muche

Cathy Ann (Evans) Muche, 74, of Coal Grove, died Saturday, July 5, 2025, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Larry E. Muche.

A funeral mass will be noon Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 905 S. Fifth St., Ironton, with Father Wayne Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–noon Thursday at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist with the arrangements.

To make online condolences to the Muche family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.