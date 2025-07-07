Published 3:51 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Bernard Henson Jr.

Bernard Ralph “Butch” Henson Jr., 78, of South Point, died Friday, July 4, 2025, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Henson.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery in South Point.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.