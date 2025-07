Published 3:52 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Allen Mays

Allen Ray Mays, 87, of Coal Grove, died July 2, 2025 at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., in Ironton, with Pastor David Saunders officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m.–noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

To offer the Mays family your condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.