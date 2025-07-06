Man indicted on charges related to child pornography Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

An Ironton man has been indicted by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on multiple counts related to possession of child pornography.

Flint E. Topping, 54, was charged with 20 counts of fourth-degree felony pandering sexually orientated matter involving a minor or impaired person and five counts of second-degree felony pandering sexually orientated matter involving a minor or impaired person.

The range on the 25 charges is from Feb. 23, 2021 to June 11, 2024.

Lawrence County Sheriff Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Kodi Pizelli said a person that Topping lived with turned over a personal device to the police.

Pizelli said they found items that

were child-orientated pornographic material and had been downloaded from the internet and there were no videos that indicated Topping had videotaped a child.

Topping is currently serving a sentence in Lorain Correctional Institution for felonious assault and kidnapping for a December 2010 incident during which Topping beat a woman and pulled the hair from her head while they were inside a vehicle. He was sentenced in 2011and is eligible for parole this December. Topping previously served seven years in prison for the rape of a girl under the age of 13 and has also been convicted of sexual imposition, attempted failing to report as a sex offender and disorderly conduct.

• 26-year-old Jonathan C. Imes, of Ironton, is facing two indictments from an incident at The Auger. According to the indictment, on April 16, Imes “knowingly caused physical harm” at the bar and the property involved was valued at $1,000 or more. He is facing a fifth-degree felony vandalism charge for that. He is also facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge for allegedly taking liquor.

Ironton Police Detective Capt. Brian Pauley said Imes didn’t steal anything from the bar.

“He broke the glass by the patio and then broke glass to get in the big doors,” he said. “He told us he left his phone in there and went back in to get it. All he took in there was a couple swigs of liquor. He didn’t steal anything from inside the building, just caused a lot of damage by breaking the glass.”

• Kenneth B. Wilson Jr., 35, no address, is charged with fourth-degree felony railroad vandalism for allegedly putting an object on the railroad tracks and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Pauley said he put “a big rock on the railroad, trying to derail a train.”

• William Z. Earls, 37, Chesapeake, has been indicted after allegedly trying to strangle a woman March 25. He is charged with third-degree felony strangulation and first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

Other people indicted and their charges include:

• Tony Lee Wilson II, 34, Kitts Hill, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Kristy S. Tindall, 40, South Point, fifth-degree felony theft.

• Kayla Dawn Thompson, 29, Huntington, West Virginia, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and fifth-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compounds.

• Sandra Kay Compston, 42, South Point, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Kenneth Blanton, 48, Ironton, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and fifth-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compounds.

• Robert A. Erwin, 46, South Point, third-degree felony having weapons under disability and first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

• John P. Blair, 46, Ironton, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Carl E. Tooley, 42, Huntington, West Virginia, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Trevor J. Hodge, 25, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Daniel Reece Pannell, 39, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compounds.

• Jason Matthew Wilson, 42, Crown City, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fourth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

• Patrick R. Shanahan, 40, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compounds.

• Leslie Ann Lewis, 44, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Ronald P. Gumbert, 51, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.