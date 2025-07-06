Air Supply coming to the Paramount Arts Center Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

Group celebrating their 50th year

ASHLAND, Ky. — Legendary soft rock band Air Supply is bringing their 50th anniversary celebration to The Paramount Arts Center stage on Sunday, Aug.10.

If it’s true that practice makes perfect, then Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock – beloved by their millions of fans across the planet as Air Supply – have had nearly half a century to hone their skills, harness their passion and unleash the beautifully intimate yet rockin’ romantic energy of those instantly identifiable 80s hits that made them global superstars.

Email newsletter signup

On May 12, 1975, the pair met in the chorus of the Australian touring company of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” the duo is ever-present on the road in North America and overseas to the tune of 130 dates a year and hit a milestone 5,500th live show in fall 2024. This run includes being the first Western group to tour China and several other countries who prior to their breakthrough would not allow pop music across their borders, as well as performing for a record 175,000 people in Cuba in 2005.

Air Supply’s overall sales and airplay stats are astounding, equaling their heroes The Beatles’ run of five consecutive Top Five Singles (“Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “The One That You Love,” “Here I Am”); selling a collective total of 20 million copies of their first three albums (Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever) and the 1983 Greatest Hits collection; achieving multi-million radio plays for five of their hits (including “Sweet Dreams” and the Jim Steinman-penned “Making Love Out of Nothing At All”); and having Graham honored with a BMI Million-Air Certificate recognizing three million performances of “All Out Of Love.”

Graham and Russell will mark their milestone with exciting projects in a variety of media, including a biopic titled “All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story,” a Broadway comedy-drama musical featuring their songs (Lost in Love) and an as yet to be titled autobiography by Graham and Russell. The duo will also be releasing their 18th studio album A Matter of Time, produced by Brian Howes, along with a very special vinyl compilation.

Tickets on sale at ParamountArtsCenter.com, by phone at 606-324-0007, or in person at 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky.

For more information, visit www.ParamountArtsCenter.com.