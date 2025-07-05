Running for royalty (WITH GALLERY) Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

1/14 Swipe or click to see more AJ Brammer 2/14 Swipe or click to see more Carson Brammer 3/14 Swipe or click to see more Cate Litner 4/14 Swipe or click to see more Hannah Leith 5/14 Swipe or click to see more Kirsten Dome 6/14 Swipe or click to see more Khloe Adams 7/14 Swipe or click to see more Julie Sexton 8/14 Swipe or click to see more Josiah Stallard 9/14 Swipe or click to see more Maddie Bevins 10/14 Swipe or click to see more Meredith Rogers 11/14 Swipe or click to see more Rachel Leith 12/14 Swipe or click to see more Rylie Prentice 13/14 Swipe or click to see more Veronica Poyner 14/14 Swipe or click to see more Shayna Leffingwell

Four vying for 2025 fair queen position

The Lawrence County Fair officially starts on Monday, but on Sunday, in a pre-fair event, this year’s royalty will be named.

The new fair queen, princess and king will be crowned in opening ceremonies, set for 5 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

The fair queen competition dates back to 1963 and the winner is selected from 4-H and FFA members, based on their involvement in the event, as well as their interview before the judges

Last year’s queen, Isabella Kerns, will crown this year’s winner, of which there are four running:

• Kirsten Dome – She is the daughter of Jim and Carrie Dome and a freshman at Liberty University. She is a member of the Lawrence County Teen Leaders, as well as the Farm Hands 4-H Club.

• Hannah Leith – She is the daughter of Joe and Tara Leith and a senior at Ironton High School. She is a member of the Lawrence County Teen Leaders, as well as the Power Ranchers 4-H Club.

• Rachel Leith — She is the daughter of Joe and Tara Leith and a sophomore at Ironton High School. She is a member of the Power Ranchers 4-H club.

• Veronica Poyner — She is the daughter of Courtney and Mike Roach, and Nick Poyner. She is a sophomore at Marshall University and a member of the Andis Cornhuskers 4-H club.

In the princess competition, there are seven entrants this year, to be crowned by last year’s princess, Allie Stallard:

• Khloe Adams — She is the daughter of Ken and Kelly Adams. She is a sophomore at Green High School, as well as a member of the Silver Spurs 4-H club, SCCTC FFA, and Shooting Sports.

• Maddie Bevins — She is the daughter of Jeanie and JR Bevins. She is a junior at Symmes Valley High School and a member of the Rabbiteers 4-H club.

• Shayna Leffingwell — She is the daughter of Ellen Leffingwell. She is a junior at Symmes Valley School and a member of the Symmes Valley FFA.

• Cate Litner — She is the daughter of Andy and Elizabeth Litner. She is a sophomore at Ironton High School and a member of the Kitts Hill Willing Workers 4-H club.

• Ryley Prentice — She is the daughter of Sheldon and Melissa Prentice. She is a freshman in high school, attending Sinclair College and a member of the Southern Show Stopper 4-H club.

• Meredith Rogers — She is the daughter of Ryan and Elizabeth Rogers. She is a junior at Rock Hill High School and a member of the Barn Busters 4-H Club and Lawrence County Teen Leaders.

• Julie Sexton — She is the daughter of Rodger and Margaret Sexton. She is a sophomore at Dawson-Bryant High School and a member of the Backroad Haybalers 4-H Club.

And now in its third year, the fair king contest has three entrants, to be crowned by last year’s king, Devin Fife:

• AJ Brammer — He is the son of Anthony and Amanda Brammer. He is a junior at Fairland High School and a member of the Rome Guy’s and Gals 4-H Club.

• Carson Brammer — He is the son of Tony and Amanda Brammer and Andrea and Bryson Mullis. He is a freshman at Symmes Valley High School and a member of the Rome Guys and Gals 4-H club

• Josiah Stallard — He is the son of Erica and Robbie Fetty and Josh and Amy Stallard. He is a sophomore at Ironton High school and a member of the Backroad Haybalers 4-H club and Lawrence County Teen Leaders.

This year’s opening ceremonies will also have a special visitor from another pageant. Olivia Fosson, of Kitts Kill, who was crowned as Miss Ohio on June 21, will take part in the event. Fosson, the first Miss Ohio from Lawrence County, will compete in the Miss America competition in September.