MJ Wixsom: There is nothing like the resilience of a dog’s love for their people Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

There’s a moment every day that never fails to make me smile.

I’ll step outside to check the mailbox, and when I return, my dogs greet me as if I’ve come back from a hazardous deployment rather than a quick trip down the driveway.

Their excitement is so genuine, so uninhibited, that it makes me wonder: how do they do it?

Email newsletter signup

How do dogs manage to find joy in the smallest moments, and how can we, as humans, learn to embrace that same positivity?

If you’ve ever lived with a dog, you know the scene.

You close the front door behind you, and before you can even put down your keys, there’s a blur of wagging tails and happy paws.

My Labrador, for instance, has a signature move — she flips her paws and dances in a way that only a truly happy dog can.

It’s a full-body celebration, a dance of pure happiness that says, “You’re back! Life is good!”

This isn’t just about affection; it’s about perspective.

To a dog, every reunion is worth celebrating, no matter how brief the separation.

They don’t keep track of time the way we do.

Whether you’ve been gone for five minutes or five days, your return is the highlight of their day.

Imagine if we greeted our loved ones with that same level of enthusiasm and gratitude — how much brighter would our relationships become?

Dogs have a remarkable way of making even the most mundane tasks feel special.

Headed to the bathroom?

There’s your loyal companion, ready to follow, tail wagging. “Hey, I’ll go with you,” they seem to say. “I’d miss you otherwise.”

It’s a gentle reminder that, to a dog, your presence is a gift.

They don’t want to miss a moment with you, even if it’s just a quick trip down the hall.

This loyalty is humbling. In a world where we’re constantly pulled in different directions — work, errands, technology — it’s easy to take our closest relationships for granted.

Dogs, on the other hand, never do. They’re all in, all the time. Their devotion isn’t conditional; it’s simply who they are.

One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned from my dogs is the art of forgiveness.

Have you ever raised your voice in frustration, only to be met with a wagging tail moments later?

Dogs don’t hold grudges. They don’t sulk or keep score.

If you forget their birthday or miss an anniversary, they don’t brood. Instead, they forgive instantly and move forward with love.

In my veterinary practice, I’ve seen dogs who have faced neglect or hardship, yet they still approach people with hope and trust.

Their capacity for forgiveness is astounding.

It’s a quality I strive to emulate, both at work and at home.

Life is too short to hold onto anger or resentment. If dogs can forgive so freely, surely we can, too.

If there’s one word that sums up a dog’s outlook on life, it’s “yes.”

Yes to walks.

Yes to car rides.

Yes to belly rubs and new toys and unexpected adventures.

My dogs are the first to say, “Hey, walk? Let’s go!”

Their enthusiasm is contagious.

Even on days when I’m tired or stressed, their excitement pulls me out the door and into the fresh air.

There’s a lesson here about living in the moment.

Dogs don’t worry about yesterday or fret about tomorrow.

They’re experts at savoring the now.

Whether it’s a romp in the yard or a nap in a sunbeam, they find joy in the present.

As someone who juggles the demands of running a veterinary practice, I often need that reminder.

It’s easy to get caught up in schedules and to-do lists, but sometimes the best thing we can do is stop, breathe, and enjoy the moment — just like our dogs do.

What strikes me most about dogs is their unwavering positivity.

No matter what life throws their way — a missed meal, a trip to the vet, a rainy day — they find reasons to be happy.

They see the best in people and the world around them.

Their optimism isn’t naive; it’s resilient. It’s a choice they make every day, and it’s one I aspire to make as well.

I’ve met countless dogs in my career, from the tiniest puppies to the most senior companions.

Each one has taught me something about resilience, hope, and the power of a positive outlook.

They remind me that happiness isn’t about circumstances; it’s about attitude.

As I reflect on these lessons, I realize how much I want to be more like my dogs. I want to greet each day — and each person — with enthusiasm.

I want to let go of grudges, savor the present, and find joy in the little things.

I want to be loyal, forgiving, and endlessly optimistic.

Of course, I’m not perfect.

There are days when stress gets the best of me, when I’m short-tempered or distracted.

But then I look at my dogs, their eyes full of trust and love, and I remember what really matters.

So, the next time you come home to a wagging tail or find a furry friend by your side, take a moment to appreciate the gift they offer.

Let their positivity inspire you.

After all, the world could use a little more of the joy, loyalty, and forgiveness that dogs so freely give.

And maybe, just maybe, we can all learn to be a little more like our dogs.

MJ Wixsom, DVM MS is a best-selling Amazon author who practices at Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods, Ky. GuardianAnimal.com 606-928-6566.