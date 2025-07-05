Fair week is here Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

The Lawrence County Fair officially kicks off on Monday, but pre-fair events will take place today and Sunday.

The opening ceremony, which features the crowing of the fair queen, princess and king are set for 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tuesday will be Family Fun Day and feature the annual visit by the Cincinnati Circus, who will perform two shows, including a night fire show. On this day, admission is free for veterans.

Email newsletter signup

In addition to the circus, grandstand entertainment this year will include demolition derbies, rodeos and more.

Pre-fair events

Saturday, July 5

4-8 p.m. – 4-H booth and beautification set up (4-H Expo Center)

Sunday, July 6

6-10 a.m. – 4-H and FFA Market weigh-In/check in (beef, sheep, goats and hogs) —Large Animal Barn; (chickens, turkeys, rabbits) — (Small Animal Barn)

Noon–8 p.m. – 4-H booth and beautification set-up (4-H Expo Center)

1–4 p.m. – 4-H and FFA Livestock Skillathon (Old Food Booth Building)

5 p.m. – Opening ceremonies and crowing of Fair King, Queen and Princess (Large Animal Barn)

6 p.m. – 4-H and FFA livestock barn meeting and exhibitor dinner – all species (Large Animal Barn)

Monday, July 7 – Official start of the fair

9 a.m. – 4-H and FFA Market Rabbit Show (4-H Shelter)

10 a.m. – 4-H Booth and Beautification Judging (4-H Expo Center – closed)

Noon – Lawrence County Farm Bureau 4-H and FFA Livestock Scavenger Hunt (Large Animal Barn)

Noon – 8 p.m. – Tactical Force Laser Tag (Midway)

Noon – 11 p.m. – Petting zoo (Midway)

4 p.m. – Little Miss Tea Party and Pageant (Old Food Booth Building)

4 p.m. – Amusement rides open

4–11 p.m. – Monkey Man (Midway)

6 p.m. – 4-H and FFA Sheep Breeding, Market Lamb Show and Showmanship (Large Animal Barn)

5:30 p.m. – Powerwheel Derby (Grandstand)

6 p.m. – Monday Night Massacre – Demolition Derby (Grandstand)

8 p.m.- 4-H and FFA Market Goat Show, Specialty Goat Show and Showmanship (Large Animal Barn)

11 p.m. – Fair closes

Tuesday, July 8

Family Fun Day

(Veterans admitted free all day)

9 a.m. – 4-H and FFA Market Chicken Show (4-H Shelter)

Noon – 8 p.m. – Tactical Force Laser Tag (Midway)

Noon – 11 p.m. – Petting zoo (Midway)

2 p.m. – Market Turkey Show and Showmanship (4-H Shelter)

2–8 p.m. – COSI Center of Science and Industry (Midway)

3 p.m. – Kiddie Pedal Pull Registration (Grandstands)

4 p.m. – Kiddie Pedal Pulls (Grandstands)

4 p.m. – 4-H Cloverbud interviews, followed by parade (Large Animal Barn)

4 p.m. – Amusement rides open

4–11 p.m. – Monkey Man (Midway)

6 p.m. – Lawrence County Junior Fair Board Sweet Tooth Auction (Large Animal Barn)

6 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus (Grandstand)

8 p.m. – 4-H and FFA Market Hog Show (Large Animal Barn)

8:30 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus – Fire Show (Grandstand)

11 p.m. – Fair closes

Wednesday, July 9

9 a.m. – 4-H and FFA Rabbit Showmanship and Breeding Rabbits (4-H Shelter)

10 a.m. – Junior Fair Sale drop slips due for all species, except Market Beef

Noon–8 p.m. – Tactical Force Laser Tag (Midway)

Noon–11 p.m. – Petting Zoo (Midway)

2–5 p.m. – 4-H project judging (check-in at 4-H Expo Center) Shooting Sports, Natural Resources, STEM and Animal Sciences

4 p.m. – Amusement rides open

4–11 p.m. – Monkey Man (Midway)

5:30 p.m. – Powerwheel Derby (Grandstand)

6 p.m. – Demolition Derby (Grandstand)

6 p.m. – 4-H and FFA Beef Breeding, Feeder Calf Show and Showmanship (Large Animal Barn)

8 p.m. – 4-H and FFA Market Beef Show and Showmanship (Large Animal Barn) Livestock Sale Drop-Slips due by end of show.

11 p.m. – Fair closes

Thursday, July 10

9 a.m. – 4-H and FFA Market Hog Showmanship (Large Animal Barn)

11 a.m. – Fancy Poultry, followed by Market Chicken and Fancy Poultry Showmanship (4-H Shelter)

Noon – Lawrence County Farm Bureau Pee Wee Livestock Clinic (Large Animal Barn)

Noon – 2 p.m. – Premium Booth open (4-H Expo Center)

Noon – 8 p.m. – Tactical Force Laser Tag (Midway)

Noon – 11 p.m. – Petting Zoo (Midway)

2–5 p.m. – 4-H Project Judging (check-in at 4-H Expo Center) Leadership and Citizenship, Creative Arts and Leisure, Money Management, Healthy Living, Home Living, Self-Determined

4 p.m. – Amusement Rides Open

4–11 p.m. – Monkey Man (Midway)

5 p.m. – Spice of Life 4-H Livestock Costume Contest (Large Animal Barn)

7 p.m. – Barn Dance (Large Animal Barn)

7 p.m. – Truck and Tractor Pulls – Southeastern Ohio Pulling Series (Grandstand)

11 p.m. – Fair closes

Friday, July 11

9 a.m. – Sr. Showman of Showmen Contest (Large Animal Barn)

11 a.m. – Jr. Showman of Showmen Contest (Large Animal Barn)

Noon–1 p.m. – Premium Booth open (4-H Expo Center)

Noon–8 p.m. – Tactical Force Laser Tag (Midway)

Noon–11 p.m. – Petting Zoo (Midway)

2 p.m. – 4-H Horse Show (Grandstand)

5 p.m. – 4-H Showcase (4-H Shelter)

4 p.m. – Amusement rides open

4–11 p.m. – Monkey Man (Midway)

7 p.m. – Rodeo – Buckeye Rodeo (Grandstand)

11 p.m. – Fair closes

Saturday, July 12

10 a.m. – 4-H and FFA Market Livestock Sale (Large Animal Barn) – Sale order: Chickens, turkeys, steers, lambs, goats, hogs, rabbits

Noon–8 p.m. – Tactical Force Laser Tag (Midway)

Noon – 11 p.m. – Petting zoo (Midway)

4 p.m. –Amusement rides open

4–11 p.m. – Monkey Man (Midway)

5:30 p.m. – Powerwheel Derby (Grandstand)

6 p.m. – Demolition Derby (Grandstand)

11 p.m. – Fair closes

Admission and ticketing:

General admission – $15 daily (includes grandstands and rides)

Season ticket – $40 for the week (Includes grandstands, does not include rides)

Agricultural Society membership ticket – $45 for the week (includes grandstands, does not include rides)

Senior citizens – $5 daily (includes grandstands, does not include rides) Children under 24 months – Free (includes grandstands, does not include rides)

Veterans – Free on Tuesday only, (includes grandstands, does not include rides)

Concessionaires and commercial exhibitors – $40 for the week (includes grandstands, does not include rides)

• All passes are non-transferable.

• Those with passes that do not include rides, will need to purchase a ride ticket from the ride company ticket booth. The daily rate is established by the ride company and not Lawrence County Agricultural Society.

• Agricultural society membership tickets are on sale each day until noon Saturday, July 12. Inclusive and are obtainable from the directors.

Parking passes:

Daily parking pass – $5 per car daily

Weekly parking pass – $20 per car

Parking pass rules:

• Once gate is closed, passes may only be (re)admitted if space is available.

• Vehicle with pass may be blocked with double parking in campground

Area.

• Weekly parking pass is only good if space is available.