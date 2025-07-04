Song lyrics that honor veterans on July 4th Published 3:07 am Friday, July 4, 2025

“Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue

(The Angry American)”

American Girls and American Guys

We’ll always stand up and salute

We’ll always recognize

When we see Old Glory Flying

There’s a lot of men dead

So we can sleep in peace at night

When we lay down our head

My daddy served in the army

Where he lost his right eye

But he flew a flag out in our yard

‘Til the day that he died

He wanted my mother, my brother, my sister and me

To grow up and live happy

In the land of the free

Now this nation that I love

Has fallen under attack

A mighty sucker punch came flyin’ in

From somewhere in the back

Soon as we could see it clearly

Through our big black eye

Man, we lit up your world

Like the 4th of July

Hey, Uncle Sam

Put your name at the top of his list

And the Statue of Liberty

Started shakin’ her fist

And the eagle will fly

And there’s gonna be hell

When you hear Mother Freedom

Start ringin’ her bell

And it’ll feel like the whole wide world is raining down on you

Oh, brought to you Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue

Oh, justice will be served

And the battle will rage

This big dog will fight

When you rattle his cage

And you’ll be sorry that you messed with

The U.S. of A

‘Cause we’ll put a boot in your ass

It’s the American way

Hey, Uncle Sam

Put your name at the top of his list

And the Statue of Liberty

Started shakin’ her fist

And the eagle will fly

And there’s gonna be hell

When you hear Mother Freedom

Start ringin’ her bell

And it’ll feel like the whole wide world is raining down on you

Oh, brought to you Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue

Oh, oh, of the Red, White and Blue

Oh, oh, of my Red, White and Blue

— Toby Keith

—————————————

Some Gave All

I knew a man, called him Sandy Cane

Few folks even knew his name

But a hero yes was he

He left a boy came back a man

Still many just don’t understand

About the reasons we are free

[Pre-Chorus]

I can’t forget the look in his eyes

Or the tears he cried

As he said these words to me

[Chorus]

All gave some and some gave all

Some stood through for the red, white, and blue

And some had to fall

And if you ever think of me

Think of all your liberties, and recall

Some gave all

[Verse 2]

Now Sandy Cane is no longer here

But his words are oh so clear

As they echo throughout our land

For all his friends who gave us all

Who stood the ground and took the fall

To help their fellow man

Pre-Chorus]

Love your country live with pride

And don’t forget those who died

America, can’t you see

[Chorus]

All gave some

And some gave all

And some stood through for the red, white, and blue

And some had to fall

And if you ever think of me

Think of all your liberties, and recall

Some gave all

[Outro]

And if you ever think of me

Think of all your liberties, and recall, yes recall

Some gave all

Some gave all

— Billy Ray Cyrus