Song lyrics that honor veterans on July 4th
Published 3:07 am Friday, July 4, 2025
“Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue
(The Angry American)”
American Girls and American Guys
Email newsletter signup
We’ll always stand up and salute
We’ll always recognize
When we see Old Glory Flying
Most Popular
There’s a lot of men dead
So we can sleep in peace at night
When we lay down our head
My daddy served in the army
Where he lost his right eye
But he flew a flag out in our yard
‘Til the day that he died
He wanted my mother, my brother, my sister and me
To grow up and live happy
In the land of the free
Now this nation that I love
Has fallen under attack
A mighty sucker punch came flyin’ in
From somewhere in the back
Soon as we could see it clearly
Through our big black eye
Man, we lit up your world
Like the 4th of July
Hey, Uncle Sam
Put your name at the top of his list
And the Statue of Liberty
Started shakin’ her fist
And the eagle will fly
And there’s gonna be hell
When you hear Mother Freedom
Start ringin’ her bell
And it’ll feel like the whole wide world is raining down on you
Oh, brought to you Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue
Oh, justice will be served
And the battle will rage
This big dog will fight
When you rattle his cage
And you’ll be sorry that you messed with
The U.S. of A
‘Cause we’ll put a boot in your ass
It’s the American way
Hey, Uncle Sam
Put your name at the top of his list
And the Statue of Liberty
Started shakin’ her fist
And the eagle will fly
And there’s gonna be hell
When you hear Mother Freedom
Start ringin’ her bell
And it’ll feel like the whole wide world is raining down on you
Oh, brought to you Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue
Oh, oh, of the Red, White and Blue
Oh, oh, of my Red, White and Blue
— Toby Keith
—————————————
Some Gave All
I knew a man, called him Sandy Cane
Few folks even knew his name
But a hero yes was he
He left a boy came back a man
Still many just don’t understand
About the reasons we are free
[Pre-Chorus]
I can’t forget the look in his eyes
Or the tears he cried
As he said these words to me
[Chorus]
All gave some and some gave all
Some stood through for the red, white, and blue
And some had to fall
And if you ever think of me
Think of all your liberties, and recall
Some gave all
[Verse 2]
Now Sandy Cane is no longer here
But his words are oh so clear
As they echo throughout our land
For all his friends who gave us all
Who stood the ground and took the fall
To help their fellow man
Pre-Chorus]
Love your country live with pride
And don’t forget those who died
America, can’t you see
[Chorus]
All gave some
And some gave all
And some stood through for the red, white, and blue
And some had to fall
And if you ever think of me
Think of all your liberties, and recall
Some gave all
[Outro]
And if you ever think of me
Think of all your liberties, and recall, yes recall
Some gave all
Some gave all
— Billy Ray Cyrus