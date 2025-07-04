Hustlin’ Hornets youth basketball camp July 7-9 Published 5:01 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

The Coal Grove Hustlin’ Hornets’ youth basketball camp will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, July 7-9, at Coal Grove High School.

The camp is open to boys and girls in grades 1-through-8. Fee is $30 each and $15 for each additional sibling.

Each camper will receive a T-shirt and there will be an awards ceremony on the final day.

Registration can be made prior to the camp at the school. For any questions, contact coach Kevin Vanderhoof at (740) 377-5672.