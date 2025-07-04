Bricks available from MU’s Holderby Hall Published 12:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Memory bricks from the demolition of Holderby Hall at Marshall University are available for pickup at the 17th Street side of the demolition site, just outside the construction fence.

Pickup is available from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Friday, July 18.

Those visiting are advised the area is an active demolition site and to be aware of trucks and equipment.

Holderby Hall, a nine-floor, co-ed dormitory at the university, was constructed in 1961 and served students until a few years ago. It was demolished last month.