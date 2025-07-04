Austen Pleasants football camp Saturday at Coal Grove Published 5:09 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

The third annual Coal Grove High School Austen Pleasants Football Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 12, at Lemaster Stadium.

The camp is open to all students in grades 2-through-9. Fee is only $20 and each camper will receive a camp T-shirt. Registration can b done at http://austen-pleasants-youth-football-camp.cheddarup.com or text PLEASANTS25 to 234-324-3332

The camp will focus on the basic football fundamentals necessary to be a successful player.

Email newsletter signup

Pleasants is a graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School and played football for the Hornets and Ohio University. He is currently a member of the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL.