Night paving begins in downtown Ashland on Monday
Published 10:09 am Thursday, July 3, 2025
Ashland, Ky. — Contractors will begin night paving Monday on Greenup Avenue (US 23) and Winchester Avenue (US 23X) in downtown Ashland. Work is scheduled for nighttime hours only, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Monday to Friday. Paving will take place overnight to minimize traffic impacts. No lane closures will take place after 7 a.m. during daytime hours.
- Phase 1: Greenup Avenue between the Winchester Avenue splits, from 7th Street to 33rd Street.
- Phase 2: Winchester Avenue at two separate locations, from 19th Street to 33rd Street and from 7th Street to 13th Street.
- No parking will be allowed in parking areas along construction areas within working hours or vehicles will be towed.
The state highway improvement project is being done by Mountain Enterprises under a $2,293,947.32. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Contract.