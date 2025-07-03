Night paving begins in downtown Ashland on Monday Published 10:09 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Ashland, Ky. — Contractors will begin night paving Monday on Greenup Avenue (US 23) and Winchester Avenue (US 23X) in downtown Ashland. Work is scheduled for nighttime hours only, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Monday to Friday. Paving will take place overnight to minimize traffic impacts. No lane closures will take place after 7 a.m. during daytime hours.

Phase 1: Greenup Avenue between the Winchester Avenue splits, from 7th Street to 33rd Street.

Phase 2: Winchester Avenue at two separate locations, from 19th Street to 33rd Street and from 7th Street to 13th Street.

No parking will be allowed in parking areas along construction areas within working hours or vehicles will be towed.

The state highway improvement project is being done by Mountain Enterprises under a $2,293,947.32. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Contract.