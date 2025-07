Published 3:34 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Marlene Orengo

Marlene Orengo, 45, of Ironton, died. Wednesday, July 1, 2025.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1–3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

