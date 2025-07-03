Published 4:15 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Mark Hazelbaker

Nov. 30, 1966–July 1, 2025

Mark David Hazelbaker, 58, of Ironton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mark was born Nov. 30, 1966, a son of the late Paul David and Leslie (Siple) Hazelbaker.

Mark was a 1985 graduate of Ironton High School. He completed his undergraduate degree at Miami University, his Masters degree at Princeton University and then received his PhD from Drew University.

In 2017, Mark made his way back to Ironton, after living in New York City for many years working in higher education.

Mark attended Christ Episcopal Church in Ironton, where he loved being active.

Mark loved nature and especially gardening, landscaping and doing lawn maintenance for others. One of Mark’s greatest joys was working outside on the church grounds – that made him extremely proud.

Mark loved springtime in Ironton as he was always passionate about working with the Ironton In Bloom Team.

But Mark’s biggest passion was always being kind, no matter the person or no matter the circumstance.

Mark lived to make people smile, laugh and truly feel special and loved.

Mark is survived by a brother, Matthew (Kari) Hazelbaker of Fort Myers, Florida; and a niece, Madeline; and a nephew, Nicholas.

Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Christ Episcopal Church, Fifth Street and Park Avenue in Ironton.

A Celebration of Mark’s Life will begin at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Ironton In Bloom, P.O. Box 4599, Ironton, OH 45638.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements during this difficult time.