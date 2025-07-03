Published 3:32 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

JoAnn Richardson

JoAnn “Jodi” Richardson, 67, of South Point, died Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, James “Jim” A. Richardson. whom she married February 18, 1989.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church, 1541 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Willie Purdee officiating.

Visitation will be 10–11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

