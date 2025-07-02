Traffic stop nets 52 grams of cocaine Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

A traffic stop in Ironton netted a lot of cocaine, over 50 grams, in fact.

At approximately 8:28 a.m. on Sunday, a traffic stop was initiated by Ironton Police Officer Brian Jordan and while he was checking the vehicle identification number, it was found that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Columbus.

The driver, Mulu Gemerey, of Reynoldsburg, was arrested on charges of possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, transporting and receiving stolen property. He was incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail.

Email newsletter signup

A thorough search of the vehicle was conducted and the driver’s side front door panel was found to be loose. While examining the door panel, a blue latex glove in the shape of a circle or ball fell out of the door panel.

Inside was discovered a clear baggie that contained a large amount of a white powdery substance.

The substance was field tested and tested positive as cocaine, with a gross weight of 52.68 grams.