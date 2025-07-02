‘There She is….’ Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Miss Ohio, a Lawrence native, begins her duties; Preparing for national pageant

When Olivia Fosson, of Kitts Hill, was crowned as Miss Ohio on June 21, she became the first ever winner of the pageant from Lawrence County.

Going forward, she said she has a goal to visit all of the state’s 88 counties, and she wants to put a particular focus on Ohio’s Appalachian region.

“There are a lot of events that Miss Ohio always goes,” she said of her schedule.” But a lot is up to me. We haven’t had a Miss Ohio from southern Ohio in a long time, and I want to spend a lot of time there.”

Fosson reflected on the experience of winning the pageant, for which she was runner up last year.

“Oh, my goodness – it was surreal,” she said. “I certainly never thought I would get to participate in pageants and I certainly never thought I would have the opportunity to represent Ohio in Miss America, and it’s kind of crazy.

Fosson, the daughter of Debby and Erby Fosson, grew up near her grandparents’ business, Dickess Tree Farm, and graduated from Huntington High.

She studied ballet since the age of four, through Village Dance Theater in Barboursville, West Virginia, and was involved in her school’s speech and debate team, going to nationals and placing in the top 20.

She was also heavily involved in musical theater, taking part in productions by Huntington Outdoor Theater, the Paramount Players and other Tri-State groups.

Fosson said she became involved in pageants at the age of 16, through a family friend, who served Miss Ohio in 2002.

“I grew up watching Miss America with mom,” she said. “I had no idea how to get involved, then she encouraged to be involved in the teen program.”

Fosson said she was drawn to pageantry as an outlet to get involved in the community, as well as to earn scholarship funds, which she credits with helping her attend her “dream school” for college

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without that,” she said.

Fosson won as Miss Greater Cleveland Outstanding Teen, and followed that up with titles as Miss Shawnee, Miss Ohio River and, this past year, Miss Clayland.

She credits two things with keeping her involved over the years.

“I fell in love with opportunities program provided,” she said. “And I’ve met some of my best friends through the women in the program.”

Fosson, who is studying law at The Ohio State University, spoke of the Miss Ohio pageant, which took place in Mansfield and had 28 contestants.

She said the process consisted of an evening gown competition, an interview, on stage questions, fitness and a talent portion (for which she performed an opera aria).

“It was really fun,” she said. “I tried not to be super stressed this year. I just wanted to enjoy it. I knew this would be my last year competing, whether I won it or not. I really wanted to enjoy all that, with all the young women and enjoy that time on stage. I was a musical theater major. Now I’m in law school, so I don’t get many opportunities to be on stage.”

She described her priorities in her presentation.

“I really wanted to share my message and my platform and represent southern Ohio, as best as I could and represent myself in the most authentic way possible,” she said. “And it happened to work out, so that’s kind of cool.”

She detailed her platform.

“It’s called Body Neutral,” she said. “And it was inspired by my career-ending injury. I grew up as a dancer, and really overworked and undernourished my body for years and years on end, which culminated into a pretty gruesome injury. I had to relearn how to walk, how to sit and stand out of a chair again.”

She has written a book on the topic, “Rocky’s Race,” which she read to South Point Elementary School students in March.

“And I go around, not just to schools, but also to assisted living facilities and I teach people how to connect with their bodies,” Fosson said. “And how to listen to what their bodies are telling them and how to tune out the noise of everything around us – from social media and constant marketing and dieting apps we get. I try to teach how to create healthy, sustainable habits and I’m excited about that and get to share it with Ohio this year.”

She said she also works as ambassador for two groups on the subject — Project Heal, which she says provides “incredible resources and assistance for eating disorder and body image issues,” and the With-All Organization, which provides resources to parents, teachers and coaches on the topic.

“For anyone who talks to children,” Fosson said.

From here, Fosson will compete in the Miss America pageant, set for Sept. 7, which will be a livestreamed event.

She said she has “hit the ground running,” already filing the first paperwork the day she was crowned Miss Ohio.

She said she has already received congratulations and well wishes from past Miss Ohio winners, some of whom were in Mansfield the night she won.

She recalls those present singing “There She Is,” the Miss America theme to her.

“A few texted me the night I won,” she said. “The day I won. I had not been on my phone since 11 that morning. I got my phone back at 2 a.m., and there was a flood of messages.”

She said her preparation for the national pageant is similar to what she did for Miss Ohio.

“There’s paperwork and a lot of preparation,” she said. “Making sure my talent stays where I want it to be, wardrobe and community involvement.”

She said her mindset going in is just “to really enjoy the experience.”

“It’s quite literally a once in lifetime experience,” she said. “I really want to be present, to take it all in and soak it all in.”

She said she is excited for the big day, and wants to spend this year putting a special focus on her home region of the state.

“I’m so excited, not only to represent Ohio, but, specifically, southern Ohio,” she said. “I don’t think a lot of people give enough credit and respect to what we have in the amazing community in Appalachian Ohio. I want to highlight all the amazing things and events we have and really showcase Appalachian Ohio.”

Fosson will make her first public appearance in Lawrence County, since winning her new crown, on Saturday, when she visits South Point’s annual Party in the Park celebration.

On Sunday, she will take part in the opening ceremonies of the Lawrence County Fair, set for 5 p.m.