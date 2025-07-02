Fair sale launches online payment system Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

When the Lawrence County Fair concludes with its annual livestock sale on Saturday, July 12, a new method will be available for buyers to register and pay.

A new online payment system through FairEntry is available at https://go.osu.edu/lawcobuyer.

Rachael Fraley, 4-H extension educator for Lawrence County, said this will allow buyers to track their purchases live and pay through the online payment system

Pre-registration is available now. Once registered, buyer should on sale day, visit the check in table to receive their buyer number, starting at 9 a.m., until the sale’s start at 10 a.m.

Sale order for animals this year is as follows: turkeys/chickens, steer, lambs, goats, hogs and rabbits.

Payment is preferred day of sale by check, cash or credit card. Credit cards will have an approximate 3 percent processing fee. Payment is due no later than July 25 to the Lawrence County Livestock Sale Committee, P.O. Box 722, Ironton, OH 45638.

All proceeds from the animal sale go the individual 4-H and FFA members who raised the animals.