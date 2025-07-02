CES belts GS to lift Reds over Bosox
Published 11:38 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025
BOSTON (AP) — Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit his first career grand slam during a five-run seventh inning and the Cincinnati Reds rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Wednesday night.
Elly De La Cruz, TJ Friedl and Santiago Espinal added RBIs for the Reds.
Nick Martinez (6-8) pitched 6 2/3 innings, yielding four runs off nine hits to help Cincinnati avoid being swept in the three-game interleague series.
Email newsletter signup
Wilyer Abreu hit a two-run home run for the Red Sox. Romy Gonzalez drove in two runs, including an RBI double in the seventh to pull Boston within 5-4.
Brennan Bernardino opened for Boston, pitching 1 1/3 innings before handing off to Jorge Alcala and then Chris Murphy. That trio held Cincinnati to three hits and no runs over 5 2/3 innings before Greg Weissert took over.
Weissert (2-3) got the final out of the sixth. But things fell apart in the seventh when Stephenson led off with a single, followed by Rece Hinds reaching on a fielder’s choice and Gavin Lux walking to load the bases for Encarnacion-Strand. Weissert was pulled after surrendering five runs off four hits.
Earlier Wednesday, Abreu hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth to help Boston earn a 5-3 win in the completion of a game suspended by rain on Tuesday.
Key moment
Abreu jumped on Martinez’s changeup in the sixth, driving it over the right-field wall and into the Reds’ bullpen beyond the reach of Hinds. It came after Hinds had made a catch against the same wall in the fifth, robbing Jarren Duran of an extra-base hit.
Key stat
Encarnacion-Strand’s grand slam was Cincinnati’s sixth of the season.
Up next
LHP Andrew Abbott (7-1, 1.79 ERA) will start for Cincinnati when it opens its three-game series at Philadelphia on Friday. RHP Lucas Giolito (4-1, 3.99) is scheduled to start for Boston at Washington.
Reds 8, Red Sox 4
|Cincinnati
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Friedl cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Duran lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McLain ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Anthony rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hays lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Story ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Stephenson c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Abreu dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Hinds rf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Rafaela cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Benson ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mayer 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lux 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|González 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Encrncn-Strnd 1b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Wong c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Espinal 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|41
|8
|12
|6
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|530
|=
|8
|Boston
|010
|002
|100
|=
|4
E–Friedl (1), Toro (5), Story (6). LOB–Cincinnati 9, Boston 5. 2B–Lux (16), McLain (9), Friedl (14), Rafaela 2 (17), Story (11), Mayer (5), González (13). HR–Encarnacion-Strand (6), Abreu (17). SB–McLain (12). SF–González (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Martinez W,6-8
|6
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Rogers H,8
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santillan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagán
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boston
|Bernardino
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Alcala
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Murphy H,1
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Weissert L,2-3 BS,3-8
|1
|4
|5
|3
|1
|0
|Hicks
|2-3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Criswell
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Weissert pitched to 8 batters in the 7th.
Umpires–Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Edwin Jimenez.
T–2:47. A–35,845 (37,755).