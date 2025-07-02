CES belts GS to lift Reds over Bosox Published 11:38 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

BOSTON (AP) — Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit his first career grand slam during a five-run seventh inning and the Cincinnati Reds rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Wednesday night.

Elly De La Cruz, TJ Friedl and Santiago Espinal added RBIs for the Reds.

Nick Martinez (6-8) pitched 6 2/3 innings, yielding four runs off nine hits to help Cincinnati avoid being swept in the three-game interleague series.

Email newsletter signup

Wilyer Abreu hit a two-run home run for the Red Sox. Romy Gonzalez drove in two runs, including an RBI double in the seventh to pull Boston within 5-4.

Brennan Bernardino opened for Boston, pitching 1 1/3 innings before handing off to Jorge Alcala and then Chris Murphy. That trio held Cincinnati to three hits and no runs over 5 2/3 innings before Greg Weissert took over.

Weissert (2-3) got the final out of the sixth. But things fell apart in the seventh when Stephenson led off with a single, followed by Rece Hinds reaching on a fielder’s choice and Gavin Lux walking to load the bases for Encarnacion-Strand. Weissert was pulled after surrendering five runs off four hits.

Earlier Wednesday, Abreu hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth to help Boston earn a 5-3 win in the completion of a game suspended by rain on Tuesday.

Key moment

Abreu jumped on Martinez’s changeup in the sixth, driving it over the right-field wall and into the Reds’ bullpen beyond the reach of Hinds. It came after Hinds had made a catch against the same wall in the fifth, robbing Jarren Duran of an extra-base hit.

Key stat

Encarnacion-Strand’s grand slam was Cincinnati’s sixth of the season.

Up next

LHP Andrew Abbott (7-1, 1.79 ERA) will start for Cincinnati when it opens its three-game series at Philadelphia on Friday. RHP Lucas Giolito (4-1, 3.99) is scheduled to start for Boston at Washington.

Reds 8, Red Sox 4

Cincinnati Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Friedl cf 5 1 1 0 Duran lf 4 0 1 0 McLain ss 4 0 2 0 Anthony rf 4 0 0 0 De La Cruz dh 5 0 1 1 Toro 3b 4 0 1 0 Hays lf 5 0 1 0 Story ss 4 1 3 0 Stephenson c 5 1 2 0 Abreu dh 4 1 1 2 Hinds rf 4 2 0 0 Rafaela cf 4 1 2 0 Benson ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Mayer 2b 4 1 1 0 Lux 2b 3 2 2 0 González 1b 3 0 1 2 Encrncn-Strnd 1b 5 2 2 4 Wong c 4 0 1 0 Espinal 3b 4 0 1 1 Totals 41 8 12 6 Totals 35 4 11 4

Cincinnati 000 000 530 = 8 Boston 010 002 100 = 4

E–Friedl (1), Toro (5), Story (6). LOB–Cincinnati 9, Boston 5. 2B–Lux (16), McLain (9), Friedl (14), Rafaela 2 (17), Story (11), Mayer (5), González (13). HR–Encarnacion-Strand (6), Abreu (17). SB–McLain (12). SF–González (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Martinez W,6-8 6 2-3 9 4 4 0 2 Rogers H,8 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Santillan 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pagán 1 1 0 0 0 2

Boston Bernardino 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Alcala 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Murphy H,1 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Weissert L,2-3 BS,3-8 1 4 5 3 1 0 Hicks 2-3 3 3 1 1 0 Criswell 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1

Weissert pitched to 8 batters in the 7th.

Umpires–Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Edwin Jimenez.

T–2:47. A–35,845 (37,755).