Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Barbara Anderson

Barbara Bennett Anderson, 88, of Proctorville, died Tuesday July 1, 2025 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

