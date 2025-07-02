Abreu’s RBI single lifts Bosox over Reds Published 11:51 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

BOSTON (AP) — Wilyer Abreu hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning Wednesday afternoon and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 in the completion of a game suspended by rain a night earlier.

Trevor Story added an RBI double after Abreu’s hit, sending Boston to its third win in four games after a six-game losing skid, its longest since September 2022.

Spencer Steer hit a two-run homer for the Reds, who have dropped three of four.

Brayan Bello (4-3) worked five innings of relief and Aroldis Chapman got the final three outs for his 15th save, and the 350th of his career.

With just a few thousand fans of the 32,355 paid attendance in Fenway Park, play resumed at 2:32 p.m. before Steer, the National League’s reigning player of the week, hit an 0-1 cutter from Bello into the Green Monster seats to make it 3-2 in the fourth.

The Red Sox won the opener of the three-game series Monday when Abreu became just the sixth player in major league history to hit an inside-the-park homer and grand slam in the same game. The previous was Roger Maris on August 3, 1958.

Tuesday’s game was halted after three innings, delayed 1 hour, 20 minutes before it was suspended. It was the Reds’ second suspended game this season.

The total time of the game lasted just 2 hours, 9 minutes.

Key moment

With a pinch runner Nate Eaton on third and two outs, Abreu blooped a single to right against Lyon Richardson (0-3). Story then doubled off the center field wall.

Key stat

The Red Sox are a win away from getting back to .500 (43-44) this season.

Up next

Reds RHP Nick Martinez (5-8, 4.12 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the regularly scheduled nightcap. Red Sox manager Alex Cora hadn’t announced a starter yet.

Monday’s Game

Red Sox 13, Reds 6

Cincinnati Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Friedl cf 5 0 1 0 Duran lf 3 3 1 1 McLain 2b 5 1 3 2 Anthony dh 5 1 2 1 De La Cruz ss 4 1 1 0 Toro 1b 3 2 1 1 Hays dh 4 2 2 3 Narváez c 5 1 2 1 Steer lf 4 0 0 1 Abreu rf 5 2 2 5 Stephenson c 3 0 1 0 Story ss 4 1 2 3 Hinds rf 4 0 0 0 Mayer 3b 5 1 2 0 Encrncn-Strnd 1b 4 1 1 0 Hamilton 2b 4 1 1 1 Espinal 3b 3 1 0 0 Rafaela cf 3 1 1 0 Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 37 13 14 13

Cincinnati 000 311 001 — 6 Boston 700 011 04x — 13

E–McLain (3), Story (6). DP–Cincinnati 1, Boston 1. LOB–Cincinnati 6, Boston 6. 2B–McLain (8), Stephenson (10), Narváez (17), Mayer (4), Story (9), Rafaela (15). 3B–Hays (4). HR–Hays (7), Story (12), Abreu 2 (16), Duran (6). SB–Hamilton (13), Mayer (0).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Burns L,0-1 1-3 5 7 5 2 0 Suter 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 La Sorsa 2 2-3 5 2 2 0 1 Phillips 2 3 4 4 2 2 Trevino 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

Boston Crochet W,8-4 6 7 5 4 1 9 Weissert 1 0 0 0 1 0 Hicks 1 0 0 0 0 1 Alcala 1 2 1 1 0 1

Phillips pitched to 6 batters in the 8th.

HBP–Weissert (Espinal). WP–Alcala.

Umpires–Home, Laz Diaz; First, John Bacon; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T–2:43. A–35,691 (37,755).