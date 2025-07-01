Summer Motion returning to Ashland today Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Carnival, music, fireworks planned

ASHLAND, Ky. — The annual Summer Motion festival will make its return to Ashland, starting July 1 and run through the Independence Day holiday.

Events, which are free of charge, will take place on the Ashland Riverfront, located at 50 15th St.

Headline music acts for the festival include The Infamous Stringdusters, We Are Messengers and The Frontmen.

Festivities will include a carnival, children’s activities, food vendors, inflatables and specialty booths, as well as a patriotic tribute and fireworks on July 4.

The festival will be preceded by the Summer Motion 5K and 10K, which will take place at 8 a.m. today at Park Place at 17th Street and Central Avenue. Registration is at 7 a.m.

Chairs, blankets, service animals and strollers are permitted on the riverfront.

All packages are subject to be searched. Coolers, alcohol, dogs and tents/shade canopies are not permitted.

For more information, visit www.summermotion.com.

The schedule for Summer Motion is as follows:

• Tuesday, July 1 – Carnival only, beginning at 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 2 – Bluegrass night

4 p.m. – Gates open

4 p.m. – Food vendors, children’s inflatables, games, specialty booths

5 p.m. – Carnival opens

6 p.m. – VIP entrance opens

7 p.m. – Wilson Banjo Co.

9 p.m. – The Infamous Stringdusters

• Thursday, July 3 — Contemporary Christian night

4 p.m. – Gates open

4 p.m. – Food vendors, children’s inflatables, games, specialty booths

5 p.m. – Carnival opens

6 p.m. – VIP entrance opens

7:30 p.m. – Worship collective

9 p.m. – We Are Messengers

• Friday, July 4 – Country music night

4 p.m. – Gates open

4 p.m. – Food vendors, children’s inflatables, games, specialty booths

5 p.m. – Carnival opens

6 p.m. – VIP entrance opens

7 p.m. – Barry Frazee

8 p.m. – Patriotic tribute program

9 p.m. – The Frontmen (Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; Larry Stewart, of Restless Heart; Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas)

10:15 p.m. – Fireworks show.