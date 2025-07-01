Published 4:16 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Patricia Lawless

July 22, 1951–June 30, 2025

Patricia Joan Lawless, 73, of South Point, passed away at her residence on Monday, June 30, 2025.

She was born July 22, 1951 in Springfield, to her late parents, Donald Lowe and Betty Jo Smith Moore.

She is survived by her husband, Jack P. Lawless.

She was a graduate of Ironton High School and received her LPN at Collins Career Center.

She retired after 15 years from working at A & L Home Care.

She attended Sixth and Spruce Apostolic Church in Ironton.

Patricia loved to sing and dance. Patricia sang in a church group with a few coworkers from Bellefonte Hospital called the Emanuel Quintet.

She had been a nurse for over 38 years.

She loved helping people and caring for them. She loved being a homemaker and caring for her fur-baby, Roxie.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Angel Bryant; her grandmother, Clara Smith; her brother, Terry Lowe; her aunt, Delores Smith Cook; and her stepfather, Ben Moore, Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory in addition to her husband, are her children, Rick (Sharon) Bryant, Jr., of Pedro; Scott Bryant, of South Point; Amy Bryant (Jeff) Meddings, of Flatwoods, Kentucky; her siblings, Gary (Cindy) Lowe, Debra Lowe Blair, Ben (Lisa) Moore, Jr.; her sisters-in-law, Connie Stewart Lowe and Susan Lawless; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St. Ironton, with Brother Josh Nunley officiating.

Visitation will be Monday 5–7 p.m.

Burial will follow the funeral service on Tuesday in Woodland Cemetery.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.