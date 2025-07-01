Published 5:19 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Henry Taylor

Henry Ray Taylor, 88, of Waterloo, died Monday, June 30, 2025at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at Mamre Baptist Church, 2367 County Rd. 182, Kitts Hill, with Pastor Ryan McKee officiating. Burial will follow the service in Slab Fork Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.