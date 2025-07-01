Fireworks schedule

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

By Staff Reports

Fireworks light up the sky for the finale of the Party in the Park celebration Saturday evening in South Point in 2018. (Jessica St. James | The Ironton Tribune)

Municipalities around the Tri-State have scheduled their fireworks displays for the Independence Day week.

Coal Grove

10 p.m., Thursday, July 3, as part of Family Fun Days at Paul Porter Park

Huntington, West Virginia

10 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Harris Riverfront Park

Ashland, Kentucky

10:15 p.m., Friday, July 4, from the riverfront, as part of Summer Motion.

Portsmouth

10:15 p.m., Friday, July 4, at Spartan Stadium.

South Point/Kenova, West Virginia/Catlettsburg, Kentucky

10 p.m., Saturday, July 5, from the Ohio River, between the three municipalities

Greenup, Kentucky

9:30 p.m., Saturday, July 5, at the city park.

