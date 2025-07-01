Fireworks schedule
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Municipalities around the Tri-State have scheduled their fireworks displays for the Independence Day week.
• Coal Grove
10 p.m., Thursday, July 3, as part of Family Fun Days at Paul Porter Park
Email newsletter signup
• Huntington, West Virginia
10 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Harris Riverfront Park
• Ashland, Kentucky
10:15 p.m., Friday, July 4, from the riverfront, as part of Summer Motion.
• Portsmouth
10:15 p.m., Friday, July 4, at Spartan Stadium.
• South Point/Kenova, West Virginia/Catlettsburg, Kentucky
10 p.m., Saturday, July 5, from the Ohio River, between the three municipalities
• Greenup, Kentucky
9:30 p.m., Saturday, July 5, at the city park.