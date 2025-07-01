Fireworks schedule Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Municipalities around the Tri-State have scheduled their fireworks displays for the Independence Day week.

• Coal Grove

10 p.m., Thursday, July 3, as part of Family Fun Days at Paul Porter Park

• Huntington, West Virginia

10 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Harris Riverfront Park

• Ashland, Kentucky

10:15 p.m., Friday, July 4, from the riverfront, as part of Summer Motion.

• Portsmouth

10:15 p.m., Friday, July 4, at Spartan Stadium.

• South Point/Kenova, West Virginia/Catlettsburg, Kentucky

10 p.m., Saturday, July 5, from the Ohio River, between the three municipalities

• Greenup, Kentucky

9:30 p.m., Saturday, July 5, at the city park.