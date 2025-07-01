Published 10:22 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Caleb Cloninger

Caleb Brian Cloninger, 16, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, June 29, 2025, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be 10–11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.