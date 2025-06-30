Patriotic concert moved to OUS Riffe Rotunda Published 12:00 am Monday, June 30, 2025

The Greater Huntington Jazz and Symphonic Band will perform their annual free patriotic concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Ohio University Southern Riffe Rotunda.

The concert is traditionally held at Ironton Farmer’s Market but due to the threat of thunderstorms Tuesday, the venue was changed.

The jazz band is directed by Tom Chaffin and will open the concert with “The Star-Spangled Banner,” followed by “When Johnny Comes Struttin Home,” “America the Beautiful,” “Patriotic Showcase,” “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” “Switch in Time,” and “Basin Street Blues.”

The symphonic band, under the direction of Matt Chaffins, will open the concert with “Fanfare for the Common Man,” followed by “American Salute,” “Americans We,” “Within These Hallowed Halls,” “Salute to the Armed Forces,” “Song of the Merchant Marine (Heave Ho! My Lads, Heave Ho!),” “The Light, Eternal,” “America, the Beautiful,” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

A free will offering will be taken to help defray sheet music expenses for the band.

Season tickets for the upcoming Ironton Council for the Arts 2025-26 six-concert subscription concert series, which begins in October, will be available for $50, payable by cash, check, or Zeffy, and a raffle will be held at intermission for two free season tickets.

The symphonic band consists of approximately 50 members performing on various wind, brass, and percussion instruments. They perform standard concert band arrangements representing multiple styles and genres. The jazz band has approximately 25 members, all of whom are members of the symphonic band, and performs standard jazz, big band, and jazz rock arrangements. Both groups typically perform four concerts per year throughout the Tri-State including a spring concert, the annual July patriotic concert in Ironton, a fall concert and a Christmas concert.

The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band has existed for decades under several different names and conductors but came together in its present form in 1964. The ensemble draws its membership from the greater Tri-State area and is a non-profit organization funded solely by donations to purchase music. There is no audition requirement. Membership is open to anyone who has basic music reading and musicianship skills and loves to play band music.

Current members range in age from teens to octogenarians and represent all walks of life including students, retirees, and working professionals. Rehearsals are Thursday nights from 7-8 p.m. in the Vinson Middle School band room in Westmoreland, with the jazz band rehearsing from 8-9 p.m.