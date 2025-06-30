Published 2:20 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Kelland McClellan

Kelland Eugene McClellan, 91, of Coal Grove, died Saturday, June 28, 2025, at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton.

He is survived by his wife, Dora Ann (Beals) McClellan.

Funeral service will be noon Thursday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Rev. Jim Beals officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–noon Thursday at the funeral home.

