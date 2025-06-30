Published 2:57 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Janet Massie

Oct. 9, 1937 – June 29, 2025

Janet Ruth Massie, 87, of Ironton, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior on June 29, 2025.

A faithful servant, a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, Janet’s life was a testimony to grace, generosity, and unwavering devotion.

Janet was a proud life-long resident of Ironton, where she lived a life rich in faith and service.

A dedicated member of the Coal Grove Church of the Nazarene, she was often found giving her time and talents to help others.

Her love for children inspired her to donate generously to local youth and to lovingly sew pillowcase dresses for girls in need overseas — a quiet but powerful ministry of compassion.

Family was the center of Janet’s heart.

Janet was the beloved daughter of the late George and Esther Simonin.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Alvis E. Ainsworth; her second husband, Brenton C. Massie; and three dear sisters, Louise Heaberlin, Carol Meadows, and Mary Lou Harvey.

She was a devoted mother to Eddie Ainsworth (Dava), Janie Lambert (Ed), and Gary Ainsworth (Gwen); a cherished grandmother to Tara Thomas (Danny), Rick Rice (Megan), Caryn Turvey (Brent), Sarah Razor (Matt), Brandon Ainsworth, Sean Ainsworth, Chris Ainsworth, and Ian Ainsworth; a beloved great-grandmother to Todd Davidson (Lauren), Mia Lewis (John), Mason Davidson, McKinley Rice, Landon Rice, Luke Turvey, Sophie Turvey, Bowen Razor, and Ada Razor; and a proud great-great-grandmother to Grayson Lewis and Ruthie Lewis.

She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and who brought her much joy throughout her life.

Her family was her greatest joy, and she blessed them all with her wisdom, humor and unconditional love.

Janet loved camping under the stars, shopping for a good bargain and never passed up the opportunity to share a laugh or play a lighthearted trick.

Her quick wit and joyful spirit left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She also shared a special bond with her loyal pups, Jingles and Easa, her constant companions.

Her legacy is one of faith, kindness, and joy — a life lived not for herself, but for God and those she loved.

A celebration of Janet’s life will be held Thursday at O’Keefe Baker Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service. Service will be officiated by Rev. Jeff Canfield of Coal Grove Church of the Nazarene.

All who knew and loved her are welcome to attend and honor the beautiful life she lived.

Ecclesiastes 3:1-8