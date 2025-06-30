Published 2:23 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Erica Iles

Erica Elaine Iles, 47, of South Point, died Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Herbie Wayne Iles.

The funeral service will be noon Wednesday at noon at Wallace Family Funeral Home in South Point. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Visitation will be 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.