Published 3:01 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Donald Lewis

Donald Leroy Lewis, 82, of Franklin Furnace, died Monday, June 30, 2025, at Concord Health.

He is survived by his wife, Sidney Lewis.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St. Ironton.

Visitation will be 1–2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.