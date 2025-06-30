Chesapeake library closed due to structural issues Published 12:00 am Monday, June 30, 2025

CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake branch of the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library has been closed, due to structural issues with the building, the library system has announced.

“For the safety of our community and staff, the Chesapeake Branch of the Briggs Lawrence County Library System, located at 11054 County Road 1 in Chesapeake Ohio, will be closed, effective June 20, due to identified structural issues in the building,” a Facebook post from the library read. “After a recent inspection, concerns were raised that require immediate attention to ensure the facility remains safe and accessible for all.”

Library staff are working to resume services at an alternative location, they said, and encouraged patrons to visit other branches, in Ironton, South Point, Proctorville and Symmes Valley, as well as the library’s online resources.

Gretchen Claypool, the director of the library system, said the damage is to the building’s roof, from heavy ice and snow of earlier this year, as well as progressive damage.

She said an alternative location for the library has not been determined, but she said St. Ann Catholic Church in Chesapeake has been hosting some of the library’s programming in the meantime.

She said they are still working to establish a satellite library location.

As for the future of the building, Claypool said that has yet to be determined and further study will be needed and the library’s board of trustees will have to meet on a plan.

“As soon as I have that information, it will be made available to the public,” she said.

Further developments will be announced on the library’s website.