Tribune a finalist for 5 APME awards Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

The Ironton Tribune is a finalist for five Ohio Associated Press Media Editors awards for its 2024 content.

Tribune reporter Mark Shaffer is a finalist for best Breaking News, for his coverage of the attack on South Point Elementary School principal Bill Christian in October.

Managing editor Heath Harrison is a finalist for Best Opinion Writer for The Tribune’s editorials, as well as Best Feature Writing/Columnist, for feature news stories, as well as his astronomy columns.

Sports editor Jim Walker is a finalist for Best Sports Section, for his annual Pigskin Preview section.

And freelance contributor Jim Crawford is also a finalist for Best Opinion Writer for his weekly political column.

The Tribune competes in Division I, based on circulation, the largest division in the awards.

Placement for the categories will take place at the awards banquet, set for Aug.